National / Labour Nxesi taken to court for extending wage deal to nonparties in bus sector Bargaining council says it will oppose the application to protect members and avoid everybody suing the minister

Cape Town bus operator Golden Arrow Bus Services is taking employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi to court for extending a wage agreement to employers and employees who are not affiliated to the bargaining council.

Workers whose employers are not members of the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council will benefit from the 4% wage hike deal reached in the bargaining council in April, after Nxesi recently extended the agreement to nonparties...