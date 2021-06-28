News Leader
WATCH: Why Neasa has slammed proposed amendment bill to promote equality
Rona Bekker, senior policy adviser at the National Employers Association of SA, talks to Business Day TV
28 June 2021 - 07:22
Civil society and business groups have raised concerns about proposed changes to the promotion of equality and prevention of unfair discrimination act, which they warn will unfairly harm businesses in SA and unfairly benefit and advance certain groups.
Rona Bekker, senior policy adviser at the National Employers Association of SA (Neasa), talks to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam about their stance on this matter.
