NUM to consider interdicting Eskom's 1.5% wage offer Eskom has decided to implement the wage increase to workers from July 1 before conclusion of arbitration proceedings

Eskom’s unilateral decision to implement a 1.5% wage increase for non-managerial employees was premature and unlawful, and the majority union at the power utility said it was contemplating interdicting its implementation.

Early on Friday Eskom announced it would implement the increase on July 1 after it talks with workers collapsed at the central bargaining council earlier in June. Soon after the collapse, Eskom declared a dispute and the unions referred the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration CCMA for arbitration...