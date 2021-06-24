National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: Why the UDM plans to challenge the SAA deal in court

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa talks to Business Day TV about challenging government’s decision to sell 51% of SAA

24 June 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD VAN DER SPUY
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD VAN DER SPUY

The UDM says it is willing to go to court to challenge the government’s decision to sell a 51% stake in SAA to the Takatso Consortium.

The political party believes that the sale lacks detail and the involvement of Harith as part of the Takatso Consortium is a concern.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

