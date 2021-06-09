National / Labour Facilitator proposes below-inflation hikes for local government workers After the parties could not agree on a wage deal after a fourth round of wage talks last week, Naledi Burwana-Bisiwe was asked to broker a deal acceptable to all parties BL PREMIUM

An independent facilitator has proposed below-inflation wage increases for local government workers after parties failed to hammer out a new wage hike deal, following four rounds of wage talks in the bargaining council.

Parties in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc), a platform where the employer and unions agree on wage agreements and other conditions of employment, unanimously agreed, for the first time, to embark on facilitated negotiations from 2021 to promote harmonious labour relations in the sector...