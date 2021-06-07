PODCAST | What does the future hold for SA’s labour market?

If the economy is not showing signs of growth, employment opportunities are shed, unemployment increases and poverty also becomes the end result. The rapid growth in the economy that is required to enable it to deal with the high levels of unemployment and poverty we face are unlikely to be achieved .

As to whether the prevalence of strikes will improve any time soon, unfortunately this does not appear to be likely.

At the same time, we have also seen employers that are using the Covid-19 pandemic as a convenient excuse for not being in a position to pay bonuses or give increases or make any sort of compromise in response to employee demands in regard to these issues.

In many instances, employers genuinely are in a very difficult financial position and there simply isn’t room for compromise. But there are some instances where employers are also not being reasonable or showing any appreciation for the desperate financial position employees are in.