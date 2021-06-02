National / Labour

WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate hits record high

PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel talks to Business Day TV about SA’s unemployment rate

02 June 2021 - 08:09 Business Day TV
SA’s unemployment rate rose to a record high of 32.6% in the first quarter. Job losses were recorded mostly in the construction sector, followed by trade and private households as the economy grappled with the effect of Covid-19.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel about what the data means for economic growth.

