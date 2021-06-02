News Leader
WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate hits record high
PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel talks to Business Day TV about SA’s unemployment rate
02 June 2021 - 08:09
SA’s unemployment rate rose to a record high of 32.6% in the first quarter. Job losses were recorded mostly in the construction sector, followed by trade and private households as the economy grappled with the effect of Covid-19.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel about what the data means for economic growth.
PWC Chief Economist Lullu Krugel talks to Business Day TV about SA's unemployment rate
