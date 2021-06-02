National / Labour Eskom declares dispute over unions’ demands for higher wages The NUM — which represents the majority of Eskom’s workforce — and Numsa are demanding a 15% wage hike, while Solidarity is demanding 9% BL PREMIUM

Struggling power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it had declared a dispute in the central bargaining forum after failing to reach a wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity.

The utility is buckling under a R401bn debt pile and depends on government bailouts to keep the economy functioning. In the 2020/2021 financial year, Eskom received R56bn of government support, without which it would have been unable to service its debt...