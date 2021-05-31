National / Labour Saccawu threatens more industrial action at struggling retailer Massmart Retailer given seven days to respond to union's memorandum BL PREMIUM

The SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has threatened more industrial action at struggling retail giant Massmart following the retrenchment of nearly 100 employees since the beginning of the year.

The Cosatu affiliate embarked on strike action for three days last week to protest against Massmart’s reorganisation process that resulted in 88 workers being retrenched in March...