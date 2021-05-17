National / Labour Unions decline Eskom’s 1.5% wage increase offer Workers want the 3.2% inflation rate added to the offer before considering it BL PREMIUM

Unions have rejected Eskom’s wage increase offer of 1.5%, saying the proposal will only be considered if it is in addition to the 3.2% inflation rate.

The debt-laden power utility and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) — which represents the majority of Eskom’s 46,000-strong workforce — the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity, met at the bargaining forum on Monday for a second round of wage negotiations ending on Thursday...