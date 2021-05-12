National / Labour

WATCH: What the CDE has to say about special economic zones

Centre for Development and Enterprise executive director Ann Bernstein talks to Business Day TV

12 May 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

The Centre for Development and Enterprise has launched a report on special economic zones, which highlights the ability of the zones to boost economic growth and address unemployment.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Centre for Development executive director Ann Bernstein about the report’s findings and recommendations.

