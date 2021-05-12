News Leader
WATCH: What the CDE has to say about special economic zones
Centre for Development and Enterprise executive director Ann Bernstein talks to Business Day TV
12 May 2021 - 08:32
The Centre for Development and Enterprise has launched a report on special economic zones, which highlights the ability of the zones to boost economic growth and address unemployment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Centre for Development executive director Ann Bernstein about the report’s findings and recommendations.
Centre for Development and Enterprise Executive Director Ann Bernstein talks about the benefits of special economic zones
