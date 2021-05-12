January lockdown hit jobs across all age groups
Young people and women were more adversely affected by job losses
12 May 2021 - 10:30
The number of employed people fell again at the start of 2021 as SA’s second wave of coronavirus infections and the associated lockdown shrunk job opportunities across all age groups.
While 55% of survey respondents in the National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) study — were employed between October 2020 and January 2021, this fell to 52% over the period covered by the latest wave, which included February and March...
