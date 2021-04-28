News Leader
WATCH: Public servants ready to strike for wage increases
Public Servants Association national manager Claude Naicker talks to Business Day TV
28 April 2021 - 08:01
Public servants are demanding a 7% wage increase from the government and have threatened to go on strike if their demand is not met.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Claude Naicker, national manager of the Public Servants Association, for more detail.
Public Servants Association national manager Claude Naicker talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.