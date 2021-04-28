National / Labour

WATCH: Public servants ready to strike for wage increases

Public Servants Association national manager Claude Naicker talks to Business Day TV

28 April 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Call for realism in current wave of salary increases for municipal staff.
Public servants are demanding a 7% wage increase from the government and have threatened to go on strike if their demand is not met.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Claude Naicker, national manager of the Public Servants Association, for more detail.

Public Servants Association national manager Claude Naicker talks to Business Day TV

