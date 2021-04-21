National / Labour Unions demand 15% wage increase in beleaguered civil engineering industry BL PREMIUM

Employers and unions in the struggling construction industry are set to hold mediation talks after a deadlock in wage negotiations. This follows unions’ demands for a three-year 15% wage hike across the board.

The Building Construction & Allied Workers Union (BCAWU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have both declared a dispute at the Bargaining Council for the Civil Engineering Industry (BCCEI) after two rounds of negotiations...