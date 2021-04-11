National / Labour Mineworkers at Buffalo Coal in KwaZulu-Natal stage sit-in BL PREMIUM

Workers at a Buffalo Coal mine in KwaZulu-Natal have staged a sit-in, with some underground employees refusing to return to the surface unless their demands for salary increases are met.

The company announced in a press release on Friday that during the afternoon shift on April 8 about 130 employees at its Aviemore mine, located 4km from Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal, refused to vacate their work stations and started unprotected strike action...