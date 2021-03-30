National / Labour SABC board finalises job cuts National broadcaster says 621 employees will leave the organisation at end of March BL PREMIUM

The SABC board has concluded a long, drawn-out retrenchment process which will result in 621 job cuts, more than double the number of planned redundancies.

The retrenchments at the public broadcaster are important in the broader context of the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, and will set the tone for how the cost-cutting drive proceeds at other struggling state-owned entities such as power utility Eskom and arms manufacturer Denel...