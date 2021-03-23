Covid-19 retrenchments to spill into 2021, warn labour stakeholders
Business says as much as 4-million jobs could be lost to the pandemic
23 March 2021 - 17:35
The jobs bloodbath caused by Covid-19 is expected to go up in 2021. The dispute resolution body the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is already dealing with 985 large-scale retrenchment notices received from April to December last year.
The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the economy which lost 2.2-million jobs last year and business expects the country to lose up to 4-million jobs as a result of the pandemic...
