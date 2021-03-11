Unions ‘blew’ their chance as funds used to fight Covid, top court told
State files affidavit over wage agreement
11 March 2021 - 05:10
Public sector unions rejected the state’s attempts at a compromise over wage demands and have missed the boat as resources have since been diverted to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is according to an answering affidavit filed in the Constitutional Court by Yoliswa Makhasi, director-general of the department of public service & administration...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now