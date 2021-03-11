National / Labour Unions ‘blew’ their chance as funds used to fight Covid, top court told State files affidavit over wage agreement BL PREMIUM

Public sector unions rejected the state’s attempts at a compromise over wage demands and have missed the boat as resources have since been diverted to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to an answering affidavit filed in the Constitutional Court by Yoliswa Makhasi, director-general of the department of public service & administration...