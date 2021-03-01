National / Labour Unions’ above-inflation demands set to test credibility of Mboweni’s budget The negotiations are set to be tough as National Treasury has pencilled in big cuts to the wage bill over the medium term BL PREMIUM

Public sector unions set themselves up for a battle with the government, asking for an increase well above inflation, less than a week after finance minister Tito Mboweni staked the credibility of the government’s fiscal framework on keeping a lid on compensation costs.

According to the demands tabled at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Monday afternoon, seen by Business Day, public sector unions asked for an across-the-board increase equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4%...