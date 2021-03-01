Unions’ above-inflation demands set to test credibility of Mboweni’s budget
The negotiations are set to be tough as National Treasury has pencilled in big cuts to the wage bill over the medium term
01 March 2021 - 14:41
UPDATED 01 March 2021 - 19:46
Public sector unions set themselves up for a battle with the government, asking for an increase well above inflation, less than a week after finance minister Tito Mboweni staked the credibility of the government’s fiscal framework on keeping a lid on compensation costs.
According to the demands tabled at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Monday afternoon, seen by Business Day, public sector unions asked for an across-the-board increase equivalent to the consumer price index (CPI) plus 4%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now