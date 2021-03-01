Unions will ask for CPI plus 4% in 2021 public sector wage talks
The negotiations are set to be tough as National Treasury has pencilled in major cuts to the wage bill over the medium term
01 March 2021 - 14:41
Public sector unions are in line for another wage battle with government, asking for an increase well above inflation in this year’s wage negotiations.
According to the demands that will be tabled at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Monday afternoon, which Business Day has seen, public sector unions will ask for an across the board increase of the consumer price index plus 4%. ..
