Public sector unions take fight over pay to Constitutional Court

Public sector trade unions have taken the fight over wages to SA’s highest court in a last-ditch effort to ensure the state does not get out of a collective agreement without any consequences.

Last week eight public sector unions filed two separate applications to the Constitutional Court to appeal against a judgment from the Labour Appeal Court in December which said the government did not have to implement a wage agreement which it does not have the money to pay for...