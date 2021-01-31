Public sector unions take fight over pay to Constitutional Court
31 January 2021 - 20:34
Public sector trade unions have taken the fight over wages to SA’s highest court in a last-ditch effort to ensure the state does not get out of a collective agreement without any consequences.
Last week eight public sector unions filed two separate applications to the Constitutional Court to appeal against a judgment from the Labour Appeal Court in December which said the government did not have to implement a wage agreement which it does not have the money to pay for...
