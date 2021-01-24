Unions dealt a blow as court rules in favour of SABC
Plan to slash the wage bill could be scuppered by minister
24 January 2021 - 17:01
Unions were dealt a major blow on Friday when a labour court dismissed a leave to appeal application to challenge an earlier ruling that the SABC retrenchment process was above board.
This paves the way for management of the financially distressed broadcaster to proceed with job cuts despite protests by unions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now