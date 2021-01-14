National / Labour

WATCH: Why the Ters benefit must be reinstated

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks talks to Business Day TV about why the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme benefit must be reinstated

14 January 2021 - 08:21 Business Day TV
The recent move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to tighten lockdown restrictions has had a negative effect on many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry, so labour is calling on the government to extend the wage protection scheme administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Business Day spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu for more detail.

