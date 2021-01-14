News Leader
WATCH: Why the Ters benefit must be reinstated
Cosatu’s Matthew Parks talks to Business Day TV about why the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme benefit must be reinstated
14 January 2021 - 08:21
The recent move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to tighten lockdown restrictions has had a negative effect on many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry, so labour is calling on the government to extend the wage protection scheme administered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
Business Day spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu for more detail.
