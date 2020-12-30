National / Labour

CCMA rules in favour of Eskom employees lured to remote plant

The utility has been ordered to pay accrued amounts owing for special allowances

30 December 2020 - 10:53 Linda Ensor
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Eskom has been ordered by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to pay accrued special allowances due to its employees who work at remote power stations, Solidarity sector co-ordinator for electrical Tommy Wedderspoon said on Wednesday.

The allowances relate to medical benefits and the education of employees’ children at boarding schools. According to Wedderspoon they affect about 1,000-2,000 employees who were encouraged by means of the allowances to work at these remote power stations, which in some cases are nowhere near a town.

He said the allowances had been paid for many years before their unilateral termination by Eskom in November 2017 without Eskom having followed the required consultation process. The payments were part of the conditions of service.

As the utility refused to reinstate the payments, Solidarity took the matter to the CCMA, first through conciliation and mediation and then through arbitration. In terms of the ruling Eskom will have to pay outstanding amounts due since the 2017 termination.

Wedderspoon said the CCMA ruling stipulates that the conditions of service as per the original employment contracts must also be reinstated immediately.   “We welcome the ruling and the fact that Eskom is now forced to take responsibility for its actions,” Wedderspoon said.

“It would appear as if major companies and institutions such as Eskom believe that by making changes to certain conditions of service their employees and trade unions would not notice it, and that they would thus be able to get away with such unlawful action. However, we have proven that every condition of service, whether it is rather insignificant in nature or of real significance, is important, and unlawful changes to it will not be tolerated.”  

The ruling in favour of Solidarity was given on December 8. Questions have been put to Eskom and responses are awaited.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za  

Revenge and ‘dirty hands’ cases will earn CCMA’s ire

Both employer and employee have the right to legal recourse against infractions, but should take heed of the dangers of this course of action
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Regulatory regime for labour needs urgent change

In the age group 16 to 30 unemployment is probably close to 60%
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court flays Jacob Zuma for ...
National
2.
SA expects its first Covid-19 vaccines only after ...
National / Health
3.
Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm ...
National
4.
Interpol shares details of organised crime hand ...
National / Health
5.
Nearly 50% of South Africans are leery about ...
National / Health

Related Articles

More budget cuts will kill us, warns CCMA

National

LETTER: CCMA budget cuts destroy workers’ rights

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.