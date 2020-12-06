Senzo Mchunu denies committing ‘fiscal treason’ in making offer to public sector trade unions
06 December 2020 - 16:19
Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu has rejected suggestions that he committed “fiscal treason” by proposing a R27bn wage settlement to the public sector trade unions.
The minister was speaking during the debate on his vote in the National Assembly during the processing of the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now