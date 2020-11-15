National / Labour Cosatu threatens to withdraw election support for ANC over wage move Workers are tired of broken promises, union federation president Zingiswa Losi says BL PREMIUM

Labour federation Cosatu has given its ally the ANC an ultimatum to implement a wage increase agreement for public servants or lose votes in next year’s municipal elections.

Relations between the governing party and Cosatu, both part of the ANC-led tripartite alliance, have been strained after the government reneged on a three-year wage agreement signed with labour, citing a lack of funds.