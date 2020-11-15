Cosatu threatens to withdraw election support for ANC over wage move
Workers are tired of broken promises, union federation president Zingiswa Losi says
15 November 2020 - 17:04
Labour federation Cosatu has given its ally the ANC an ultimatum to implement a wage increase agreement for public servants or lose votes in next year’s municipal elections.
Relations between the governing party and Cosatu, both part of the ANC-led tripartite alliance, have been strained after the government reneged on a three-year wage agreement signed with labour, citing a lack of funds.
