Cosatu to fight wage battles in 'the streets and courts'

Cosatu says its upcoming conference will discuss strategies aimed at fighting the government, which it accuses of refusing to honour collective bargaining agreements.

The government and organised labour have been on a collision course since finance minister Tito Mboweni pencilled in huge cuts to the public sector wage bill in his Budget Review in February. A few months later it reneged on a three-year wage agreement it had signed with public sector employees.