National / Labour Nehawu to strike over community health workers The union wants full-time employment for about 20,000 community health workers, but the government does not have the money BL PREMIUM

While the government is cutting down its wage bill because it has no money, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says it will put more pressure on it to give full-time jobs to 20,000 community health workers.

Nehawu, the country's third-largest public sector union, said it would embark on an indefinite strike on Wednesday next week to force the government to employ an estimated 20,000 community health workers as part of an agreement reached in the public health and social development sectoral bargaining council in 2019.