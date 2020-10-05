National / Labour Gautrain is willing to return to Numsa wage talks to end strike Union demands an 8% increase while company is offering 4.1% BL PREMIUM

The Gautrain management is willing to return to the negotiating table to end the wage deadlock after members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) embarked on an indefinite strike over higher salaries on Monday.

Numsa is demanding an 8% wage increase, against the 4.1% the company is offering. The union’s wage demand is much more than inflation.