Numsa’s refusal to sign collective deal could mean 2,000 jobs are lost
The union says it will not attend a stakeholders meeting on Thursday at which it is expected to sign the proposed collective agreement before close of business
17 September 2020 - 15:56
About 2,000 jobs could be lost if struggling airline operator Comair is wound up over its failure to reach an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) for workers to waive their rights to an income until the airline resumes operations.
The Kulula operator and British Airways franchisee was placed in business rescue at the beginning of May. It was facing multiple headwinds and heading for its first loss in more than seven decades, after plunging R564m into the red in the first half of 2020 as cost increases outstripped revenue growth.
