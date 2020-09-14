Funeral workers’ strike weighs heavily on frail healthcare sector
Nafupa SA says there will be no body removals from hospitals or homes, no burials and no funeral supplies for three days
14 September 2020 - 19:06
SA, which is battling one of the largest Covid-19 infections in the world, now has another healthcare crisis looming, with the funeral industry on strike.
The funeral industry embarked on a national shutdown on Monday, demanding transformation of the sector, a Covid-19 relief fund, the recognition and legalisation of outsourced mortuary facilities and the abolishment of the tender system in the industry, among other demands.
