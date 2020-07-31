SA’s public servants ‘very well paid’, OECD says
The benchmarking of SA against other countries will help SA think about the trade-offs that need to be made
31 July 2020 - 13:38
SA’s public servants are among the best paid in the world when measured against the size of the economy, a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has found.
The OECD is an intergovernmental organisation of 37 member countries, most of them among the world’s wealthier nations. It undertakes a survey of the economy of member and associated states every two to three years and makes recommendations for growth and development. Its newest report on SA was published on Friday.
