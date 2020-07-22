Unions head to court to force Denel to pay salaries
The beleaguered state-owned arms manufacturer hasn't paid its employees in full in two months
22 July 2020 - 19:51
Two trade unions at cash-strapped Denel are heading to court to force the state-owned arms manufacturer to pay outstanding salaries to employees, as the parastatal deals with the shock resignation of its group CEO.
Denel, one of the many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that was embroiled in allegations of state capture, has yet to emerge from a turnaround strategy that includes cutting R1bn in costs, selling noncore assets and seeking international strategic partners with the approval of the government.
