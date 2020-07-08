Just as Covid surges, Tshwane ambulances are grounded
More than 70 ambulances are out of action in the midst of the pandemic
08 July 2020 - 20:21
The Gauteng government's centralisation of the province's emergency medical services (EMS) has grounded all of Tshwane's more than 70 ambulances in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The provincial government denied the Tshwane EMS a licence to operate, leaving it in limbo just as the impending surge of Covid-19 cases is increasing pressure on resources. Critics say the centralised calling process could lead to longer waiting times, which could endanger the lives of those injured in accidents, incidents of crime or medical emergencies.
