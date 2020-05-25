Cosatu wants workers to access retirement fund savings to fight Covid-19 hardship
Finance mister urged to allow workers to access their retirement fund savings to augment what they are getting from Ters
25 May 2020 - 20:32
Cosatu has submitted an urgent request to finance minister Tito Mboweni to issue an emergency directive allowing employed workers who are members of retirement funds to access a part of their savings on a one-off basis to supplement Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits.
Ordinarily, such a measure would have required a change in legislation as the minister is not empowered to tamper with retirement benefits. But because the country is under a state of disaster such interventions could be made possible through the gazetting of regulations, the union’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on Monday.
