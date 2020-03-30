National / Labour

Bus companies and transport unions reach wage agreement

Unions had planned to strike over the Easter break

30 March 2020 - 18:45 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Bus companies have reached a wage agreement with trade unions, averting a strike in the sector that has  already been hit hard by  the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gary Wilson, general secretary of the sector's bargaining chamber, the  SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (Sarpbac) told Business Day on Monday that a one-year agreement was reached on Thursday last week.

All workers will receive a 6% wage increase, effective on April 1, he said. The parties had to compromise by dropping other demands that could have potentially led to a strike during the Easter period, he said.

“On Thursday, we signed an agreement for a 6% increase across the board. Some of the demands were dropped by the parties,” said Wilson.  “We would have gone on strike in the week of Easter if no agreement had been reached.”

The unions covered by the agreement include the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), Transport & Omnibus Workers Union (Towu), Togetherness Amalgamated Workers' Union of SA (Tawusa), and Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union (Taswu).

Among demands, the unions had sought an industry medical aid.

The unions had demanded a one-year, 8.5% wage increase for employees earning between R56.30 and R78.82 an hour and 7.5% for those earning more than R78.82 an hour.

However, the employers had tabled a proposal for a three-year wage deal that would have seen the first group getting a 6% increase in the first year, and 5.5% for the second and third years. For the second group, employers had proposed a 4.5% increase for each of the three years.

Wilson said: “On Wednesday we consulted all the unions and we agreed that we needed to act responsibly and take into account the impact of the lockdown on bus operations across the country, as well as the economic situation the companies find themselves in.”

Last week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced regulations for the industry as part of the 21-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 that has infected 1,280 people in SA so far.

Mbalula has said limited bus operations will be allowed only for rendering essential services, and all cross-border road passenger movements will be prohibited for the duration of the lockdown.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

