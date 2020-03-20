Nurses to boycott work if state shows ‘disdain’ by not lifting salaries

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has threatened to take the government to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) if it fails to implement an agreement to increase salaries on April 1.

The nursing union also issued a strong warning that the commitment levels nurses have shown since the outbreak of Covid-19 “will collapse” because of a lack of appreciation by the state.

According to the existing agreement, on April 1, pay should rise at consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% for the first eight grades of the bargaining unit; and at CPI plus 0.5% for the higher grades.

In addition, all employees should receive notch increases equal to about 1% of pay. This would cut R37.8bn from the wage bill in 2020/2021, Treasury officials said in February.

Should the cuts not be achieved for 2020/2021, the fiscal deficit, which would rise to 6.8%, will widen by an additional percentage point, according to the Treasury. Moody’s Investors Service, which could make a rating decision on SA at end-March, has expressed doubt that the government will meet these targets.

On Monday, the union called on the government to increase the number of staff members to ensure that health workers are able to handle the patients affected by the coronavirus outbreak.