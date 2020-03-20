Nurses to boycott work if state shows ‘disdain’ by not lifting salaries
Nursing union Denosa has noted the ‘anger of public servants’ regarding government’s refusal to honour a three-year wage deal
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has threatened to take the government to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) if it fails to implement an agreement to increase salaries on April 1.
The nursing union also issued a strong warning that the commitment levels nurses have shown since the outbreak of Covid-19 “will collapse” because of a lack of appreciation by the state.
According to the existing agreement, on April 1, pay should rise at consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% for the first eight grades of the bargaining unit; and at CPI plus 0.5% for the higher grades.
In addition, all employees should receive notch increases equal to about 1% of pay. This would cut R37.8bn from the wage bill in 2020/2021, Treasury officials said in February.
Should the cuts not be achieved for 2020/2021, the fiscal deficit, which would rise to 6.8%, will widen by an additional percentage point, according to the Treasury. Moody’s Investors Service, which could make a rating decision on SA at end-March, has expressed doubt that the government will meet these targets.
On Monday, the union called on the government to increase the number of staff members to ensure that health workers are able to handle the patients affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
On Friday, however, Denosa said nurses were willing to down tools if government showed “disdain” to public servants by refusing to adjust their salaries.
Public sector unions in the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) emphatically rejected a plan by the state on Tuesday to renege on its pay agreement and freeze wages in the coming year.
At the first meeting of the PSCBC since the February budget, detailed plans to cut the wage bill by R160bn over three years were announced. The largest public-sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said it would strike if the cuts went ahead.
Nehawu said on Wednesday that it would embark on a national day of action on March 30 as a “warning shot” to the government to honour the last part of the three-year wage agreement signed by the PSCBC in 2018, due for implementation on April 1.
On Friday, Denosa said it would like to advise the National Treasury and the department of public service and administration of the “anger of public servants” that government would not be honouring the last leg of the three-year wage agreement.
“Denosa further advises the government that it will take it to the CCMA if it fails to implement the last leg of the collective bargaining agreement of adjusting salaries of public servants,” Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said.
“Maybe both ministers of the two departments have not come to witness the anger and low morale of public servants upon these threats to renege from its undertaking.”
Lekhoathi lashed out at the government, which he described as the “promulgator of laws” in the country, for breaking the same laws it expects others to abide by.
“There is nothing that will be stopping workers from fighting for their hard-earned rights when it is the same government that threatens to take away such rights.”