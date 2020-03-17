Samwu postpones its congress amid coronavirus fears

On Monday, the ANC said it is postponing all its coming conferences, including its midterm national general council (NGC), while the DA said it is suspending its policy conference and that a decision on its federal congress to elect the party's new leadership will be taken later.

The University of SA (Unisa), Africa’s largest open-distance learning institution, has announced that it has suspended all graduation ceremonies until further notice.

On Tuesday, the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said a decision had been reached to postpone its 12th national congress scheduled to be held in Mafikeng from March 23-26. It was postponed “until such a time that the state of national disaster is lifted or government announces otherwise”.

“We have further taken a decision to also postpone our special central executive committee and financial committee meetings which were scheduled to be held before the national congress,” said Samwu general secretary Koena Ramotlou.

“As a precautionary measure, we advise all our structures to abide by the pronouncements of the president. Should the need arise for general meetings, we encourage members to rather have these meetings in stages that comply with the directive of less than 100 people. In the interest of the union’s employees, we are putting in place measures which would assist in reducing their exposure to the virus.”