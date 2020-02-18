New bill to give labour minister power to set employment equity targets
18 February 2020 - 15:25
The cabinet has approved and sent to parliament legislation that will empower the employment & labour minister to intervene and set transformation targets in the workplace.
Until now, the government required only “reasonable progress” on workplace transformation. The bill is intended to accelerate transformation and influence employers to transform more quickly.
