WATCH: How SA is losing jobs
Labour consultant Tony Healy talks to Business Day TV about the state of the labour market
20 January 2020 - 10:07
SA has been rocked by news of mass retrenchments this week.
Telkom is the latest company to announce job cuts, after Massmart said it is planning to shut down 34 stores and Sibanye Stillwater concludes its restructuring process.
Joining Business Day TV on the line with his perspective on the state of the labour market is labour consultant Tony Healy.
Or listen to the full audio: