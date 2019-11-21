News Leader
WATCH: SAA strike enters sixth day
Christopher Shabangu, deputy president of Sacca, speaks to Business Day TV
21 November 2019 - 10:24
Just yesterday, the SA Cabin Crew Association said that the SAA wage talks were positive. Fast-forward to today and talks have collapsed. Unions Sacca and Numsa are currently engaged in mediation under the auspices of the CCMA.
Christopher Shabangu, deputy president of Sacca, spoke to Business Day TV for an update on where the negotiations stand.
Business Day TV spoke to deputy president of the SA Cabin Crew Association, Christopher Shabangu about the latest developments regarding its strike at SAA.