WATCH: Why SAA approached the labour court

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the strike and the battle over the restructuring of state-owned enterprises

20 November 2019 - 07:32 Business Day TV
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
As the SAA strike drags on CFO Deon Fredericks has warned that the industrial action could put the airline out of business.

The company has approached the Labour Court to block any additional demands from the unions.

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about how that this is just the beginning of the battle over the restructuring of state-owned enterprises.

