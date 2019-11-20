News Leader
WATCH: Why SAA approached the labour court
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the strike and the battle over the restructuring of state-owned enterprises
20 November 2019 - 07:32
As the SAA strike drags on CFO Deon Fredericks has warned that the industrial action could put the airline out of business.
The company has approached the Labour Court to block any additional demands from the unions.
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about how that this is just the beginning of the battle over the restructuring of state-owned enterprises.