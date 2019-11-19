National / Labour

Pravin Gordhan to meet unions to try to end SAA strike

SAA said on Monday international flights were on schedule but some domestic passengers would face more cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

19 November 2019 - 13:25 Tanisha Heiberg
Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA / GCIS
Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA / GCIS

Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will meet unions striking at SAA on Tuesday in an effort to resolve a strike over wages at the embattled SAA, that has entered its fifth day.

State-owned SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying the stoppage is costing R50m per day and jeopardising talks with lenders.

Irvin Jim, general secretary for the National Union for Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which called the strike alongside the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), said the unions would meet Gordhan on Tuesday to discuss the strike.

Sacca’s deputy president, Christopher Shabangu, also confirmed the meeting, saying it was “trying to find a solution to ending the strike”.

Gordhan's spokesperson could not be reached for comment. The strike has cast doubt on the survival of the airline, which hasn’t turned a profit since 2011 and is reliant on state bailouts. SAA said on Monday its international flights were operating on schedule while some domestic passengers would face more cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The unions have also threatened to shut down the entire aviation industry in SA by extending industrial action beyond the state-run airline.

Reuters

Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to six African nations

More than 3,000 of the airline’s 5,000-strong workforce walked off the job last week
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Numsa’s wage demands at SAA are a side order on a bigger menu

It is Gordhan and Mboweni the union wants to see at the negotiating table
Opinion
21 hours ago

Numsa moves to shut down entire aviation industry

Union has called on its members to join a secondary strike across the whole industry
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Sars still not up to scratch in dealing with ...
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan to meet unions to try to end SAA ...
National / Labour
3.
Home affairs introduces new Lesotho exemption ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma’s appeal has no prospect of success, ...
National

Related Articles

SAA, unions meet for talks amid damaging strike

National / Labour

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA runs out of options and strike could finally finish it off

News & Fox

SAA extends the cancellation of domestic flights to next week

National

BUSI MAVUSO: SAA shareholders need to support board’s turnaround plan

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.