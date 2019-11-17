Wage deal with Amcu averts a strike in SA’s platinum sector

After four months of negotiations, the platinum sector has managed to avert a strike as three major producers inked a wage deal with the majority union.

At a ceremony on Friday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) signed the deal with platinum miners Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater.

The settlement has been upheld by the parties as fair and in the medium term is expected to bring stability to a sector that has been a hotspot since tensions culminated in the Marikana massacre in August 2012 when police killed 34 protesters.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said a basic monthly increase of R1,000 a worker per annum amounted to more than R5.7bn in total over the next three years and would benefit employees as well as their local economies.

Amcu has been negotiating with the country’s biggest platinum miners since July when its initial demand was as high as a 48% increase for workers.

In the final deal, Amplats agreed to an increase of R1,000 a month in basic pay, or 5.5%, whichever is greater, for each year of the agreement. The settlement includes other benefits, such as ex gratia payments of R1,000 in July 2020 and R1,500 in July 2021.

Sibanye-Stillwater has agreed to an annual increase of R1,000 a month, or a 5% increase, whichever is higher. Implats agreed to an increase of R1,100, or 6%.

In October, Amcu stood firm that it would not accept less than a R1,000 increase in workers’ monthly wages and deferred negotiations with Amplats and Sibanye to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

On Friday, Mathunjwa said he had not expected that negotiations would take four months, given the high platinum group metals (PGM) prices.

The companies said they were pleased to have reached a fair settlement that was sustainable for both their businesses and their employees.

Arnold van Graan, mining analyst at Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking, said any deal that avoids a strike is a good deal, as there are no winners in a strike.