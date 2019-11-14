National / Labour ‘Indefinite’ SAA strike to go ahead Unions refused the airlines improved offer and the strike will start from 4am on Friday BL PREMIUM

The strike at SAA will go ahead on Friday from 4am, trade unions said on Thursday afternoon.

Following a meeting with management on Thursday afternoon, the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said they had rejected an improved wage offer of 5.9%. Both unions are asking for an 8% increase and have a raft of other demands, including that all services be “insourced” and the proposed retrenchments do not go ahead.