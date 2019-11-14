‘Indefinite’ SAA strike to go ahead
Unions refused the airlines improved offer and the strike will start from 4am on Friday
14 November 2019 - 18:16
The strike at SAA will go ahead on Friday from 4am, trade unions said on Thursday afternoon.
Following a meeting with management on Thursday afternoon, the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said they had rejected an improved wage offer of 5.9%. Both unions are asking for an 8% increase and have a raft of other demands, including that all services be “insourced” and the proposed retrenchments do not go ahead.
