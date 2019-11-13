Sacca and Numsa to embark on ‘mother of all strikes’ at SAA

The unprofitable airline continues to burn R500m a month despite the efforts of its new management and directors to turn it around. The government hopes to fix the airline to attract a strategic equity partner, but wants to get it on a secure financial footing first.

SAA received R5.5bn from the National Treasury in 2019. It has also been given an undertaking that the Treasury will repay its R9.2bn debt over the next three years.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the unions rejected the planned job cuts at SAA, saying they are a ploy by management to make workers pull back from their wage demands.

“What we are faced with in this country when it comes to sate-owned entities (SOEs), there is a particular centre, the National Treasury and department of public enterprises, where, in those two ministries, what you are confronted with is [a] rampant right-wing capitalist agenda to attack the hard work of workers,” said Jim.

The unions will not fold arms and allow the workers’ livelihoods to be auctioned off, he said. “We are grounding the airline on Friday. That airline must not move. This strike will be an indefinite strike until these people come to the table,” Jim said.

“If they think we are playing, they must watch what is coming. We call on our members to be united. Our members deserve that increase; it’s time for SAA management to come to the table between now and Friday and make an offer that can avert the strike. Failing that, we are going ahead with the strike on Friday.”

Numsa will approach the union federation Saftu, of which it is an affiliate, to organise a strike against job cuts and privatisation, he said.

“The best way to turn around this economy is for workers take to the streets and demand that the state play its role in the economy. We are saying come Friday, workers must fight for themselves. We are calling on the SA public [to say] we can’t allow this government to do as it wishes. We have kept quiet for far too long.”

Numsa national infrastructure co-ordinator Viwe James said that it met SAA executives on Friday and “at no stage did they indicate that they will file a section 189 notice [dealing with retrenchments]. We are aware they are planning to interdict the strike. We are not shocked.”

