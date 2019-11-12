National / Labour

Amcu to sign wage deals on Wednesday

12 November 2019 - 20:34 Helen Reid
Picture: SUPPLIED


Biggest platinum mining union Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has sealed wage agreements with Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum  and Sibanye-Stillwater, the union said in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.

Amcu has been negotiating with the country’s biggest platinum miners since June, and in October referred the dispute with Amplats and Sibanye-Stillwater to a government dispute resolution body.

The signing ceremony will take place in Muldersdrift, on Wednesday, Amcu said.

Reuters

