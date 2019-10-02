PODCAST | The SA banking industry is balanced on a knife edge

Last week, the labour court interdicted the planned strike to shut down the country’s banking sector as lawyers representing Busa, Cosatu and finance union Sasbo battled it out for judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker to rule in their favour.

In this discussion, Mkentane provides some of the history of the case and who the different players are. Busa wanted to stop thousands of members of finance union Sasbo from going ahead with the planned action.

Moyane explains Busa’s position on the matter, giving technical context and explanation of what has happened so far and what needs to happen.

The discussion ends by looking at the possible effect of such a strike as the interdict has not eliminated the possibility of labour action in future.

Cosatu is due to have its own strike planned for early October to protest the same matter.

Listen in to hear the full discussion about these and other issues.