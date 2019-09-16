National / Labour

SANParks workers to strike on Friday over wages

16 September 2019 - 20:10 Iavan Pijoos
The Numbi gate at Kruger National Park. Picture: SUPPLIED
SANParks employees are expected to embark on a nationwide strike this week following unresolved wage negotiations, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) said.

Nupsaw spokesperson Kagiso Makoe said the union, joined by the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa),  would stage a one-day strike after SANParks failed to implement the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA’s) recommendation of  a wage increase of 8% from April 1. 

Makoe said the union had sought an 11.5% “market-related” increase.

According to Makoe‚ SANParks offered 6%‚ plus 1% from June 1 and another 1% on October 1.

"We believe that this offer is totally unfair‚ following the hours‚ Sundays and public holidays that our members have to work‚" said Makoe.

SANParks confirmed the strike‚ saying contingency plans had been put in place to avoid disruptions for guests.

“Guests are requested to note that the one-day protest action will be focused at the Paul Kruger Gate‚ where management will receive a memorandum of grievances from organised labour‚” it said in a statement.

“All other entrance gates to the Kruger National Park and other parks will be operational as normal.”

