Cosatu warns of mass strike if Eskom workers are retrenched

He said both Cosatu and the NUM support the additional funding for Eskom, albeit with conditions.

“Any attempt to retrench workers will be an unmanageable provocation. It will force workers to go on an unprecedented mass strike,” he warned.

Parks insisted that Cosatu and the NUM’s support for the R59bn allocation was dependent on the government honouring the commitment of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC that no workers will be retrenched and that Eskom will not be privatised.

“This commitment is in direct contrast with the recently released Treasury economic strategy document that recklessly calls for Eskom’s de facto privatisation,” Parks said.

“The federation and the NUM are deeply concerned and, in fact, alarmed that, to date, no turnaround plan has been presented by the government to save Eskom. We are rapidly running out of time and bailouts are not enough nor sustainable. A clear turnaround plan is needed as a matter of the highest urgency.”

Parks said Cosatu and the NUM will engage with the government at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in the next 10 days to ensure that a turnaround plan is put in place.

“The federation believes the turnaround plan should include a reduction in the bloated senior management structure; a freeze and reduction in the ‘excessive’ packages paid to senior management; and the appointment of worker representatives to the Eskom board.”

